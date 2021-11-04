Woman arrested after pedestrian hit-and-run in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 22-year-old Redmond woman has been arrested after a pedestrian hit-and-run that badly injured a woman last month.

Amanda McManus is being held on $100,000 bond on several charges including second-degree assault, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said she was arrested on Tuesday around 10 p.m.

The crash happened on Oct. 26th around 3:45 a.m. at SW Obsidian Avenue and SW 25th Street.

Police were dispatched to a report of a woman lying in the road after being struck by a red 2010 GMC truck.

Petersen said McManus knew the victim, but at the request of the family, she has not been identified.

RPD is actively investigating this incident, case #21-27407.

If you have any information or evidence, such as video surveillance, regarding this incident, please contact RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

No other information has been released.