Washington Fish and Wildlife shoots wrong wolf; more attacks confirmed

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wolves in northeast Washington state have attacked more cattle, prompting the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider whether to again try culling the pack.

The Capital Press reports the agency confirmed Thursday that the Smackout pack wounded a calf in a Stevens County private pasture.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the pack also injured a calf Monday and probably attacked another last week.

Fish and Wildlife said it tried to kill one of the wolves last month, but biologists accidentally shot a pup that probably belonged to another pack.

State biologists killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack last week to try and stop cattle attacks in the same county.

RELATED: Washington state rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud

RELATED: Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle