Reward offered after wolf found shot dead in Eastern Oregon

(Editor’s note: An image of the dead wolf appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some to see.)

A reward is being offered to help find whoever shot and killed a female wolf in Eastern Washington near the Idaho border.

Oregon State Police say troopers and Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel found the dead wolf on an embankment on Forest Service Road 66 between Twin Lakes and Fish Lake on Aug. 5. It was roughly seven miles north of Halfway, Oregon.

The wolf was known as OR112. It’s a two-year-old gray-collared female that was part of the Keating Pack.

OSP said the wolf appears to have been shot, likely on the morning on Aug. 4.

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners are offering to pay an $11,500 reward that leads to an arrest or citation, OSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677), or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov and reference case number SP22201971.