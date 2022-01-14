Wolf illegally shot in NE Oregon, police investigating

WALLOWA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for someone who illegally shot and killed a wolf in northeast Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a resident called state troopers Saturday after finding a 2-year-old female wolf fitted with a tracking collar dead southeast of the town of Wallowa.

The wolf was known as OR 106 and was not traveling with other animals after dispersing from the Chesnimnus Pack.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists was determined the wolf died of a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, conservation groups announced a $16,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

The wolf is one of several poached in eastern Oregon in the past year.