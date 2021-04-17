Witnesses sought in Bend Parkway crash

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Murphy Road sent four people to the hospital, and has Oregon State Police looking for a truck that left the scene.

In an investigation by OSP, around 11 P.M. Friday night a southbound Subaru Legacy driven by a Bend man collied with a Jeep Grand Cherokee whose driver is also from Bend.

Both drivers, along with two passengers in the Jeep were taken to St. Charles Bend.

According to OSP, there was a black pickup in the area at the time, it stopped at the scene, and then left heading south on Highway 97 before emergency responders arrived.

OSP would like to speak with the driver and any passengers that were in the black pickup.

They’re asking that anyone who witnessed the crash, or events leading up to the crash, to call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-422-0776 and leave information for Sergeant Caleb Ratliff referencing case #SP21-099724.