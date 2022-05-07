With fire season approaching, Tollgate residents learn to reduce risk

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Tollgate Community west of Sisters got fire ready on Saturday.

The Property Owners Association sponsored an event to inform, motivate, and coordinate actions residents can take to reduce fire risk.

From learning about new building materials, to signing up for a wildfire property evaluation those living in the community surrounded by forest learned what to do as fire season approaches.

“The most important things are the things that we as homeowners do because firefighters are few and far between and who knows where they’ll be when I have a need,” said Tollgate resident Chris Laing

Something different at the inaugural event, a human library.

A wildland firefighter, someone who lost their house in Paradise Fire in California and others shared their lived experience with fire.

Members of the Tollgate community can learn more here.

More information about Firewise can be found here.