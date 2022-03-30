With at least one GOP vote, Jackson likely to be confirmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Collins’ support Wednesday gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.

It’s expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t said how she’ll vote.

Collins says Jackson has “the experience, qualifications and integrity” to serve on the Supreme Court.