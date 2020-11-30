Wisconsin Gov. signs certification of Biden’s win ahead of promised Trump lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin has been certified following a partial recount that added slightly to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump.

Certification of the results on Monday starts a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit.

Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying tens of thousands of ballots. He alleges without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Trump’s legal challenges have failed in other battleground states.

Biden’s campaign has said the recount showed that Biden won Wisconsin decisively and there was no fraud.