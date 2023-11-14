▶️ Winterfest returns to Old Mill District in 2024

by Peyton Thomas

Central Oregon’s favorite winter festival is returning to its previous home — the Old Mill District in Bend — Lay It Out Events announced Monday.

Organizers hope a return will help make access easier for more residents in the area.

“What we learned was it was hard for people to travel from bend to the fairgrounds during those times, so coming back here is kind of a no brainer,” Lay It Out Events Producer Aaron Switzer said.

Mike Tarahteeff lives in Larkspur and has fond memories of previous years in the Old Mill. He says Winterfest’s return to Bend is likely to bring him back.

“Although Redmond’s not that far away, it’s far enough away that we kind of decided we didn’t want to make the trip,” he said. “There’s so much good in this going on here (Old Mill District).”

Organizers say they will continue to offer carnival rides, a feature that was picked up at the fairgrounds.

The six live music acts will perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

“It’s a winter outside festival. That’s Bend’s core. And so being able to get on the amphitheater stage here and do live music again in this environment is going to be incredible,” Switzer said.

The festival is set for Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 16-18.

“I’d be happy for them to continue to do it and bring it back to bend along the river here,” Tarahteeff said.