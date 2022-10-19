Be ready: Winter weather driving conditions in higher elevations this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Winter weather in higher elevations on its way this weekend and the Oregon Department of Transportation wants you to be ready for it.

According to ODOT, the National Weather Service predicts low temperatures and rain will bring several inches of snow to high Cascade areas and passes above 4,000 feet between Friday and Monday. Drivers are advised to be ready for for wet and snow conditions during the day and early morning ice.

“It may be warm when you start your trip, but as you head into or over the mountains, temperatures drop and conditions can change quickly,” said ODOT district manager Jeremiah Griffin in a statement. “Prepare before you leave and be ready to adjust for changing road conditions.”

Since it’s been a few months since we’ve all had to do this, ODOT has the following reminders to stay safe on the road: