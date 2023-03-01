▶️ VIDEO: Car lands on top of another after high winds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Massive wind in Norman, Oklahoma took roofs off of homes and stacked cars on top of each other on Monday, like you see in the video above.

One woman described the frightening moments before she took cover saying, “we heard two loud thumps and then the moment we heard that my daughter covered her head and then her bedroom window busted out behind her head.”

