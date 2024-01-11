by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With temperatures expected to plummet over the next few days and wind chills expected to drop well below zero in places, Deschutes County Health and the Homeless Leadership Coalition have released a list of warming shelters in the county.

“When exposed to cold temperatures, the human body loses heat faster than it creates it,” Deschutes County Health said. “Lengthy exposure to cold uses up the body’s stored energy. It can result in a serious condition called hypothermia, characterized by an unusually low body temperature. Hypothermia is most likely to occur at very cold temperatures. However, it can occur at temperatures above 40 degrees. It can happen if you become chilled from rain, sweat or submersion in cold water.”

Health officials also warn you to watch for frostbite.

“It results in a loss of feeling and color in affected areas. It often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body. Severe cases can lead to amputation. If you have reduced blood circulation, or do not dress well for extremely cold temperatures, you are at higher risk of frostbite than others are,” Deschutes County Health said.

“If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow, chopping wood or performing other hard work in the cold. Otherwise, dress warmly and work slowly if you have to do active outdoor chores. You can start overheating and sweating because the body already is working hard just to stay warm,” County Health said.

Health officials offer the following tips to help keep you and your family safe and healthy during extremely cold weather:

Try to stay indoors when weather is extremely cold, especially if winds are high.

Make trips outside as brief as possible, if you must go outdoors.

When going outside during very cold weather, adults and children should wear:

A hat

A scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth

Sleeves snug at the wrist

Insulated and waterproof mittens or gloves

Several layers of loose-fitting, thermal wear or material that “wicks” the skin

A water-resistant or tightly woven coat

Two layers of socks with boots or shoes that are waterproof and have flexible sole

Deschutes County

City Organization Address Information Bend First Presbyterian Church & Unitarian Universalists of Central Oregon 230 NE 9th St. Operating Jan. 12 -15 Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. 24/7 sheltering will be offered until Monday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Doors will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Well behaved animals accepted. For questions, please call 541-480-4232. Bend Blue Dog RV (Shepherd’s House) 181 NE Franklin Ave. 7 Days a week: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch provided Well behaved animals accepted Phone: (541) 318-0729 Bend The Lighthouse Navigation Center 275 NE 2nd St Hours: 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. Meals served at opening. Who: Adults, 50 beds Pets are allowed but must be with owner. Call for more info: (541) 318–0729 Bend Council on Aging 1036 NE 5th St. Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Lunch Served Wednesday – Friday for ages 60+ and underage spouses Service animals only Phone: (541) 678-5483 Bend Downtown Bend Library 601 NW Wall Street WILL BE CLOSED, JAN. 15, 2024 Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service animals only Phone: (541) 617-7050 Bend East Bend Library 62080 Dean Swift Rd. WILL BE CLOSED, JAN. 15, 2024 Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays. Service animals only Phone: (541) 330-3760 Redmond Shepherd’s House Ministries 1350 S Hwy 97 EXPANDED OPERATIONS ONLY FOR JAN. 11-16: Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday (1/11) and sheltering will be offered 24/7 until Tuesday (1/16) at 7 a.m. Normal Hours: 6 p.m. – 7 a.m.; Dinner and morning takeaway meals will be provided. Who: Adults, 46 beds Pets are allowed but must be with owner. Call for more info: (541) 388-2096 Redmond Redmond Library 2127 S. Hwy 97 WILL BE CLOSED JAN. 15, 2024 Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays. Service Animals Only. Phone: (541) 312-1050 Sisters Sisters Park and Recreation District 1750 McKinney Butte WILL BE CLOSED, JAN. 15, 2024 Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Closed Saturday – Sunday Service Animals Only Phone: (541) 549-2091 Sisters Sisters Library 110 N. Cedar St. WILL BE CLOSED JAN. 15, 2024 Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday – Monday Service Animals Only Phone: (541) 312-1070 La Pine The Door Church 16430 3rd St Open til March 15 Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Meals served between 6 and 7 p.m. Who: Adults and families. 20 beds. Pets must be well-behaved and with owner at all times. La Pine La Pine Activity Center 16450 Victory Way WILL BE CLOSED ON JAN 15, 2024 Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lunch Served Tuesday – Thursday Service Animals Only Phone: (541) 536-6237 La Pine La Pine Library 16425 1st St. WILL BE CLOSED JAN 15, 2024 Tuesday – Saturday: 10AM – 6PM Closed Sunday – Monday Service Animals Only Phone: (541) 312-1090

Crook and Jefferson counties

Due to extended and additional warming shelter operations, the following donations are much appreciated:

Winter Clothing: Coats, Hats, Gloves, Boots

Bottled Water

Handwarmers

Donation Drop Off Locations during operating hours:

Shepherd’s House Ministries:

For Bend: 1854 NE Division St., Bend, OR 97701

For Redmond: 1350 S HWY 97, Redmond, OR 97756

First Presbyterian:

230 NE 9th St, Bend OR 97701