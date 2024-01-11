List: Central Oregon warming shelters as wind chills set to drop below zero

Below zero thermometer
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, January 11th 2024

With temperatures expected to plummet over the next few days and wind chills expected to drop well below zero in places, Deschutes County Health and the Homeless Leadership Coalition have released a list of warming shelters in the county.

“When exposed to cold temperatures, the human body loses heat faster than it creates it,” Deschutes County Health said. “Lengthy exposure to cold uses up the body’s stored energy. It can result in a serious condition called hypothermia, characterized by an unusually low body temperature. Hypothermia is most likely to occur at very cold temperatures. However, it can occur at temperatures above 40 degrees. It can happen if you become chilled from rain, sweat or submersion in cold water.”

RELATED: Another foot of snow over next few days; Up to 40 inches on east slopes

RELATED: Tips to prep your home as snow, temperatures fall during winter storms

Health officials also warn you to watch for frostbite.

“It results in a loss of feeling and color in affected areas. It often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body. Severe cases can lead to amputation. If you have reduced blood circulation, or do not dress well for extremely cold temperatures, you are at higher risk of frostbite than others are,” Deschutes County Health said.

“If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow, chopping wood or performing other hard work in the cold. Otherwise, dress warmly and work slowly if you have to do active outdoor chores. You can start overheating and sweating because the body already is working hard just to stay warm,” County Health said.

Health officials offer the following tips to help keep you and your family safe and healthy during extremely cold weather:

  • Try to stay indoors when weather is extremely cold, especially if winds are high.
  • Make trips outside as brief as possible, if you must go outdoors.
  • When going outside during very cold weather, adults and children should wear:
  • A hat
  • A scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth
  • Sleeves snug at the wrist
  • Insulated and waterproof mittens or gloves
  • Several layers of loose-fitting, thermal wear or material that “wicks” the skin
  • A water-resistant or tightly woven coat
  • Two layers of socks with boots or shoes that are waterproof and have flexible sole

Deschutes County

 
City Organization Address Information 
Bend

First Presbyterian Church & Unitarian Universalists of Central Oregon

 230 NE 9th St.

Operating Jan. 12 -15

Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. 24/7 sheltering will be offered until Monday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. 

Doors will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Well behaved animals accepted.

For questions, please call 541-480-4232.
Bend

Blue Dog RV 

(Shepherd’s House)

 181 NE Franklin Ave.

7 Days a week: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Breakfast and Lunch provided

Well behaved animals accepted

Phone: (541) 318-0729
Bend The Lighthouse Navigation Center 275 NE 2nd St

Hours: 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. 

Meals served at opening.

Who: Adults, 50 beds

Pets are allowed but must be with owner.

Call for more info: (541) 318–0729
Bend

Council on Aging

 1036 NE 5th St.

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 

Lunch Served Wednesday – Friday for ages 60+ and underage spouses

Service animals only

Phone: (541) 678-5483
Bend Downtown Bend Library 601 NW Wall Street

WILL BE CLOSED, JAN. 15, 2024

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Friday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Service animals only

Phone: (541) 617-7050
Bend East Bend Library 62080 Dean Swift Rd.

WILL BE CLOSED, JAN. 15, 2024

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Service animals only

Phone: (541) 330-3760
Redmond

Shepherd’s House Ministries

 1350 S Hwy 97

EXPANDED OPERATIONS ONLY FOR JAN. 11-16: Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday (1/11) and sheltering will be offered 24/7 until Tuesday (1/16) at 7 a.m.

Normal Hours: 6 p.m. – 7 a.m.;

Dinner and morning takeaway meals will be provided.

Who: Adults, 46 beds

Pets are allowed but must be with owner.

Call for more info: (541) 388-2096
Redmond Redmond Library 2127 S. Hwy 97

WILL BE CLOSED JAN. 15, 2024

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Service Animals Only.

Phone: (541) 312-1050
Sisters Sisters Park and Recreation District 1750 McKinney Butte

WILL BE CLOSED, JAN. 15, 2024

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closed Saturday – Sunday

Service Animals Only

Phone: (541) 549-2091
Sisters Sisters Library 110 N. Cedar St.

WILL BE CLOSED JAN. 15, 2024

Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sunday – Monday

Service Animals Only

Phone: (541) 312-1070
La Pine The Door Church 16430 3rd St

Open til March 15

Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Meals served between 6 and 7 p.m.

Who: Adults and families. 20 beds. 

Pets must be well-behaved and with owner at all times.
La Pine La Pine Activity Center 16450 Victory Way

WILL BE CLOSED ON JAN 15, 2024

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lunch Served Tuesday – Thursday

Service Animals Only

Phone: (541) 536-6237
La Pine La Pine Library 16425 1st St.

WILL BE CLOSED JAN 15, 2024

Tuesday – Saturday: 10AM – 6PM

Closed Sunday – Monday

Service Animals Only

Phone: (541) 312-1090
       

Crook and Jefferson counties

City Name of Organization Address Additional Information
Prineville Redemption House Ministries
www.redemptionhouse.com
redemptionhouseprineville@gmail.com
Phone: (541) 362-5642		 Regeneration House
970 NW Madras Hwy, Prineville, OR 97754
  • Shelter hours: 4pm-8am (check in at 4pm to 5:30pm)
  • Beds are available on a first come, first serve basis. If there is more need than availability a lottery draw will determine who can stay that night.
  • Each guest is offered dinner, an option to shower, and do a load of laundry regardless of if they are staying overnight.
  • Light breakfast is provided in the morning and shelter closes for the day at 8am.
  • Population served: Men in this location only
  • Open for emergency shelter as space allows
  • Temperature Dependent: no
Prineville Redemption House
redemptionhouseministry.com
Phone: (541) 362-5642		 Redemption House
780 E 1st St, Prineville, OR 97754
  • Shelter hours: Open 24/7. Call ahead to make an appointment for your intake. Each guest is offered dinner, and the option to shower, and do a load of laundry.
  • Population served: Woman and woman and children in this location only
  • Open for emergency shelter as space allows
  • Temperature Dependent: no
Madras Madras Winter Shelter New permanent location open Jan 10, 2024: 
61 NW Oak St, Madras, OR 97741 (behind Sonic)
  • Nightly shelter, 6 pm to 7 am, 7 days per week
  • Who we can serve: Any individual experiencing homelessness in Jefferson County (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
  • Space: 27 beds with overflow capacity to approximately 35 beds
  • Website: www.jcfbn.org
Warm Springs Warm Springs Reservation Located on the Warm Springs Reservation behind the Behavioral Health Center
  • Shelter Huts – 4 person huts, however only 2 persons per hut
  • Native American Preference
  • Open year round
  • Contact: (541) 615-0038 Ron Hagard, Health Educator
  • Shelter hours: Check in before 10 pm. All Shelter Residents must be on the property no later than 10 pm. If a resident leaves after 10 pm, they will not be permitted on the property until 7 am. Showers, laundry, and light snack and some meals are provided.
  • Population served: Adults are welcome (18+), no families at this time, but may be considered for alternative housing in Warm Springs
  • Proof of Covid vaccines are required
  • Temperature Dependent: no
Shelter for youth ages 0-24 years old
Only shelter option for minors without guardian Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties		 Refer all youth and minors ages 0-24 to:
J Bar J Youth Service’s Cascade Youth and Family Center
24 hour hotline: (800) 660-0934
or text: (541) 604-4432		 19 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702
  • Mobile outreach, case management and shelter offered
  • Navigation Services, showers and laundry: Tuesday and Thursdays 12 pm – 4 pm
  • Population served: Any youth age 0-24 years old and youth age 14-24 years old who are pregnant and or parenting.
  • Open for emergency shelter as space allows
  • Temperature Dependent: no

Due to extended and additional warming shelter operations, the following donations are much appreciated:

  • Winter Clothing: Coats, Hats, Gloves, Boots
  • Bottled Water
  • Handwarmers

Donation Drop Off Locations during operating hours:

Shepherd’s House Ministries:

For Bend: 1854 NE Division St., Bend, OR 97701

For Redmond: 1350 S HWY 97, Redmond, OR 97756

First Presbyterian:

230 NE 9th St, Bend OR 97701

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...