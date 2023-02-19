Winter storm to roll across US northwest, Rockies this week

by The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Forecasters say a winter storm will spread from the Pacific Northwest to Rocky Mountains in coming days and dump up to two feet of snow at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region beginning Sunday afternoon.

Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations.

The storm also will usher in dangerously cold temperatures as a blast of arctic air sweeps the region.

The weather service says temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday.

Snow is also forecast this week across portions of North and South Dakota.

