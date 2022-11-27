Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

by The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week.

Heavy mountain snow was expected in the Cascades and travelers should be prepared for restrictions.

The storm was expected to reach Eastern Washington and Idaho by Sunday and continue east to Montana.

As snow levels drop, the white stuff will likely fall in Portland and Seattle by Monday.

Winds are expected to pick up as the storm moves in, which could cause power outages in some areas.

For snow sports enthusiasts, the forecast looks favorable.

Mount Bachelor delayed their opening day due to a lack of snow. The resort planned to open on Thanksgiving weekend, but pushed that date back to November 30th.

Related: Chair lift inspections and ‘snow farming’ at Mt. Bachelor as season delayed