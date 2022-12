by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Icicles were spotted hanging inside a carwash in Texas on Christmas Eve after winter storms battered much of the United States, leaving over more than 1 million homes and businesses without power in the eastern half of the country. The footage was recorded at an HEB carwash in Lakeway.

