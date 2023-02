by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Animals enjoyed a snow day at the Oregon Zoo on Thursday.

Polar bear half-sisters Nora and Amelia Gray played in the snow, while river otter Tilly and her adopted pups Flora and Hobson also had some fun.

