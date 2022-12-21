Shepherd’s House hosting Redmond daytime warming shelter for Thursday cold snap

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With temperatures set to plummet into the teens and below over the next couple of days, Shepherd’s House Ministries will host a daytime warming shelter in Redmond from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The shelter will be located at Mountain View Fellowship Church at 1475 SW 35th St in Redmond.

“Shepherd’s House is committed to caring for the most vulnerable people in our community,” Redmond City Director Andrew Hoeksema said in a statement. “Extreme winter weather like this makes us think of specific names and faces we worry about being outdoors in the cold, so we will open for daytime warming. As many of us in Central Oregon enjoy the holiday season, our unhoused neighbors are at significant risk on these frigid days. We will partner with Redmond community members to welcome them inside, offering simple food and safety to care for those who need it most.”

The overnight Redmond Winter Shelter is open from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and is hosted by Mountain View Fellowship Church through March 15.

