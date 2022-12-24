Winter storm forcing blood drive cancellations at time when donations are slow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The winter storm is affecting blood donations in Oregon. The Red Cross on Friday canceled blood drives across the region.

One of those was planned for the Bend Factory Stores after issues with the heating system.

The cancellations come at a traditionally slow time for donations due to the holidays and people getting sick.

Donated blood has an expiration date. Nationwide, 12,500 units of blood and nearly 3,000 units of platelets need to be collected daily.

“It would be wonderful if we could stockpile for times like this, but we simply can’t. That’s why the need is constant,” said Maris Wyckoff, Area Booking Manager for American Red Cross.

With much of the country feeling the effects of this winter storm, demand for donations will increase across the U.S.

If you want to give the gift of blood, you can go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.