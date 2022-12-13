▶️ VIDEO: A police K9 gets to work shoveling snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Video published by police in Essex Junction, Vermont, shows an adorable police dog messing around with a snow shovel on Monday.

The Essex Police Department joked that the dog, identified as K9 Nova, was excited to announce her new job with Public Works assisting with shoveling.

The National Weather Service said 1.7 inches of snow fell in nearby Essex Center on Sunday.

