▶️ VIDEO: Pelican rescued after looking lost in snowy Lake Tahoe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Last weekend’s snow storm blew an unusual sight in the Lake Tahoe snow: a pelican.

One was spotted in the snow in South Lake Tahoe, looking lost. The American White Pelican was likely making an early trip to its Lake Pyramid breeding ground east of Lake Tahoe when witnesses say it hit a power line.

Two men were able to corner the big bird as it flapped its enormous wings. The rescue attracted more and more onlookers.

“When you see an animal that’s not really from the area and it’s injured and it’s on the ground, especially a bird, it’s always best to call us,” said Greg Erfani, who works with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. The people who rescued the pelican brought it to his organization.

After being treated and fed, veterinarians say this bird was ready to be returned to the wild.