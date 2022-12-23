▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm

ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River (exits 17 to 64).

“The bad winter weather — freezing rain, ice, snow and wind — is causing conditions unsafe for even the most experienced travelers. Our crews are working around the clock, but the storm is expected to last into Saturday.”

RELATED: Friday freezing rain sends street light beams shooting into the sky

RELATED: Some Alaska Airlines Redmond flights canceled due to Seattle, Portland ice

ODOT says I-84 is just one route affected by the winter weather. Others have seen off-and-on closures.

“Our crews are working hard to keep our roads safe, but there is no single tool in our toolbox that can defeat the challenge presented by ice. We encourage everyone to delay travel until the storm is over,” ODOT said.