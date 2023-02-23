SUV rolls onto side on icy, snowy Highway 26

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are sharing a photo of a rolled over SUV as a reminder about the dangers of winter driving during the current storm.

The photo, shared on the OSP Facebook page, shows the SUV on its side on Highway 26 at Glacier View Loop near Mt. Hood on Wednesday, about 50 miles east of Portland.

“Snow on the roadway could mean ice underneath,” OSP said Thursday. “There is a winter advisory over much of Oregon running throughout the weekend. That means it might be a good idea to avoid driving altogether. The temperatures are supposed to drop dramatically this evening, which could mean everything on the roadway will turn to ice overnight.”

Portland received a near-record amount of snowfall Wednesday and much of the area was still paralyzed to traffic Thursday.

