by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A dashcam video shows the dangers of driving in icy conditions, catching a car spinning out of control in Westchester, New York, Tuesday morning.

As you can see in the video above, the driver hit a patch of ice on the road, attempted to stop and end up spinning until coming to a full stop on the shoulder of the road.

Just a reminder of how quickly things can become dangerous on the roads when weather gets bad.

