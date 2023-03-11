▶️ Playing hooky: Hundreds take advantage of fresh Friday snow on Mt. Bachelor

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Central Oregon’s winter weather may have looked nasty to some on Friday. But for those on two skis or one board, there’s nothing better.

“The snow’s deep. It’s good. It’s as good as it gets. It just keeps filling in so it cant get any better,” one skier at Mt. Bachelor said, taking advantage of the weekday storm.

“Visibility is kinda sketchy, so you’re gonna learn to ski by braille,” another skier said.

But even white out conditions weren’t going to scare away of these snows port enthusiasts.

Just don’t tell their bosses.

“I just canceled all my clients and said ‘I’m sorry, it’s snowing. I’m going to Mt. Bachelor,” a snowboarder said.

“Right now, I’m supposed to be on hours, but I just put that I’m on lunch. I’m on an ‘extended lunch,'” another snowboarder said,

For some, no call-no show is the way to go.

“It was anonymous. I just disappeared,” a skier said. “On a day like this, what else can you do? When I got here earlier, there were huge lines. Other people must have been thinking the same thing.”