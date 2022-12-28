▶️ Mt. Bachelor closes lifts due to blizzard conditions

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Every lift shut down Tuesday during one of Mt. Bachelor’s busiest weeks of the year due to blizzard conditions.

Before the mountain shut down, Mt. Bachelor Marketing Director Johnny Sereni, told us the weather was “fantastic” but also said it’s hard on operations.

“Obviously it’s a blizzard out there. The winds are very strong. It’s blowing in snow very hard, which does make life operations difficult for a say like today,” said Sereni.

While the winds and cold may have been too rough, the snow was a welcome sight for the ski area after a few days of rain and warmer temperatures.

“This really changes everything,” said Sereni. “This will get us most of the mountain open by the time it finishes, probably by the end of the week.”

The West Village Lodge experienced intermittent power outages because of the aggressive winter weather.

Some skiers and snowboarders who were just happy to be there.

“Definitely pretty windy, pretty snowy out there but glad to see it change from the rain the past few days. All and all pretty good weather,” said Eric, who was getting ready to go outside.

“I’d say the weather is very windy and cold, but it’s not the worst we’ve had,” said snowboarder Alden Franceschina.

One man told us this is his vacation time and he is determined to go down the mountain.

“We braved the conditions today because we came all the way from Virginia, Washington DC area, and we have three days to ski so we’re going to come out and do it no matter what,” said Vlad Cartwright.

The wind was reported to be over 100 mph at the summit.

“We’re getting up to three inches of snow an hour, the wind is gusting up to 50 miles an hour and much higher even at the top of the mountain,” said Sereni.

Bachelor said it expects better conditions on Wednesday.