▶️ VIDEO: Roof at Minnesota mall collapses under weight of snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A roof caved in under the weight of heavy snow at an Applebees restaurant in a mall in Duluth, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a collapsed roof at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported and the mall was evacuated until further notice.

Footage captured by Kayla Tharaldson, a mall employee, shows the collapsed roof with a large amount of snow piled on top.

“I work at Old Navy, and we were just doing our usual pre-open tasks when it happened,” Tharaldson told Storyful.

