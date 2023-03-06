▶️ VIDEO: Blowing Maine snow creates dangerous driving conditions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Blowing snow caused dangerous driving conditions near Caribou, Maine, on Sunday evening.

Footage recorded by a National Weather Service employee shows snow blowing across a road near Caribou, resulting in low visibility.

NWS Caribou said on Twitter that the employee “ended up turning around twice and finally made it home on the 3rd attempt.”

NWS Caribou continued to forecast snow showers and drifting on Monday.

