Friday freezing rain sends street light beams shooting into the sky

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you were up before dawn Friday in Central Oregon, you may have seen a rare sight. The beams from street lights were streaking into the sky.

Several people sent us photos of the phenomenon.

It appears that it was due to the freezing rain falling in the region. The light was refracting through the ice crystals.

That being said, even Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist Scott Elnes says he’s never seen anything like it in his many years forecasting winter weather.

If you got a shot of it, sent it to us at weather@centraloregondaily.com.