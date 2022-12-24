▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday.

Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.

“Stay home if you can and use extra caution if out driving, especially in open and rural areas,” the NWS reminded drivers.

A blizzard warning was in effect for northern Iowa until Saturday, the NWS said.

