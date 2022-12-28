OSP: Prineville man killed after tree hits semi on Highway 26

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police say a Prineville man was killed on Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon after a tree landed on the cab of his semi truck, causing it to crash.

OSP identified the driver as James Darron Lyda, 53, of Prineville.

Police say Lyda’s Peterbilt was headed eastbound when a large tree fell onto the cab, causing the truck to leave the highway near Milepost 64 in the Frog Lake area.

OSP said the driver, who was the lone person inside, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some 60 miles of Highway 26 was closed Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the crash, downed trees and high winds. It was back open Wednesday morning.

