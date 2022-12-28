TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 26 closed between Madras, Hood River Highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A nearly 60-mile stretch of Oregon Highway 26 between Madras and Highway 35 was closed Tuesday night and the Oregon Department of Transportation says that closure could be an extensive one.

ODOT says a crash near Highway 35 — the Hood River Highway — and several downed trees are the reason for the closure.

Road crews are working to clear the highway, but ODOT says trees were still coming down in the high winds from the storm that’s rolling through.

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Although there are detours in place, ODOT is recommending that people do not make the attempt Tuesday night.

