▶️ 2 crashes on ‘deceptively icy’ Highway 20 near Suttle Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Black Butte Ranch Police responded to two different vehicle crashes on Highway 20 Wednesday on what they described as “deceptively icy” roads. It serves as a reminder about the dangerous driving conditions drivers may be facing during our winter storm.

The crashes happened around the same time in the Suttle Lake area, but police say they were unrelated to each other.

Photos released by police showed where a semi and a pickup collided. Another showed the front end of another pickup smashed in.

Black Butte Ranch Police did not say if anyone was injured.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid driving if they can during this winter storm.

