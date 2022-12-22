▶️ 2 crashes on ‘deceptively icy’ Highway 20 near Suttle Lake

Black Butte Ranch Police responded to two different vehicle crashes on Highway 20 Wednesday on what they described as “deceptively icy” roads. It serves as a reminder about the dangerous driving conditions drivers may be facing during our winter storm.
The crashes happened around the same time in the Suttle Lake area, but police say they were unrelated to each other.
Photos released by police showed where a semi and a pickup collided. Another showed the front end of another pickup smashed in.
Black Butte Ranch Police did not say if anyone was injured.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid driving if they can during this winter storm.
If you must go, here are the top four cold weather tips from AAA.
- Check your vehicle’s battery. Dead batteries are the number one reason why people call AAA during a cold snap. Most vehicle batteries have a lifespan of about three years. If your battery is approaching the end of its lifespan, it may turn over fine when it’s 40 degrees and raining, but it may not start up when the thermometer dips below freezing, especially if the cold weather lasts for longer than a couple of days.
- Have proper traction. Equip your car with the right snow tires, or carry chains or tire socks and know how to put them on.
- Know how to go on ice and snow. The number one mistake people make when driving on slick roads is going too fast for the road conditions.
- Don’t leave home without an emergency kit in your car. Bring water and snacks for all passengers. Even a normally short trip can take hours in wintry weather so have enough provisions in case of a long delay.