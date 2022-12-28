Falling trees cause multiple fatal crashes on Oregon highways Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

At least five people were killed Tuesday in separate crashes on Oregon highways due to trees falling on their vehicles. The tree falls came as rain and powerful winds blanketed much of Oregon.

Oregon State Police say James Darron Lyda, 53, of Prineville, was killed Tuesday afternoon after a tree hit the cab of his semi on eastbound Highway 26 near Frog Lake.

OSP said earlier in the day Tuesday that three people were killed on Highway 26 near Seaside when a “large diameter tree” fell onto a Ford F-150. Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 19, of Seaside, Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, 41, of Seaside and a 4-year-old girl were found dead when first responders arrive.

Also Tuesday, OSP said a Dodge Ram hauling a U-Haul dolly trailer was hit in the passenger side by a falling tree on eastbound Interstate 84 in Multnomah County. The passenger, Paula Chamu Sanchez, 20, of Baker City, died from the impact.

RELATED: OSP: Prineville man killed after tree hits semi on Highway 26

RELATED: Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure