Tips to keep pets safe in frigid weather

Dog in snow
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Wednesday, December 21st 2022

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reminding pet owners about these tips to keep their furry loved ones safe as temperatures plummet.

  • Pets are best kept inside.
  • Bring your pet inside when the temperatures drop, also consider the wind-chill factor.
  • Dogs and cats can get frost bitten ears, nose, and feet if left outside.

RELATED: Get ready for bitter cold the next couple of nights

RELATED: Shepherd’s House hosting Redmond daytime warming shelter for Thursday cold snap

  • Seniors, young, small and short coated animals are vulnerable in the cold.
  • If your pet must be kept outside:
    • Provide a dry, elevated dog house with clean dry bedding and a flap over the opening to keep drafts out. Heated pet beds are available.
    • Make sure the water bowl does not freeze. Heated water bowls are available.
    • Outdoor pets need more calories to produce body heat.
    • Oregon laws regarding adequate Shelter and Minimum Care are ORS 167.310 to 167.351.
  • Make sure a cat has not crawled under your car seeking shelter and warmth near the engine. Tap on hood before starting the engine.
  • Booties allow your dog to walk in the snow and prevent injury from ice.
  • Dog jackets and sweaters are more than fashion, they will keep small, senior and single coated dogs warm.
  • Chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate paws.  Buy “pet safe” ice melters. Wash off paws if pets have walked through chemicals.
  • Keep antifreeze, salt and other household poisons away from pets.
  • Clear snow berms from fence line to prevent pets from escaping.
  • Watch your pet around heating stoves to prevent burns and dehydration.
  • Horses, chickens and other livestock need winter care too:
    • Make sure there is clean, dry bedding.  Moist bedding can cause infection.
    • Make sure water in trough does not freeze.   
    • Have hooves checked and prepared for winter.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon rents crates for $5 a month to keep pets safe and warm indoors. For more information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382-3537 or visit hsco.org.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...