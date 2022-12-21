Tips to keep pets safe in frigid weather

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reminding pet owners about these tips to keep their furry loved ones safe as temperatures plummet.

Pets are best kept inside.

Bring your pet inside when the temperatures drop, also consider the wind-chill factor.

Dogs and cats can get frost bitten ears, nose, and feet if left outside.

Seniors, young, small and short coated animals are vulnerable in the cold.

If your pet must be kept outside: Provide a dry, elevated dog house with clean dry bedding and a flap over the opening to keep drafts out. Heated pet beds are available. Make sure the water bowl does not freeze. Heated water bowls are available. Outdoor pets need more calories to produce body heat. Oregon laws regarding adequate Shelter and Minimum Care are ORS 167.310 to 167.351.

Make sure a cat has not crawled under your car seeking shelter and warmth near the engine. Tap on hood before starting the engine.

Booties allow your dog to walk in the snow and prevent injury from ice.

Dog jackets and sweaters are more than fashion, they will keep small, senior and single coated dogs warm.

Chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate paws. Buy “pet safe” ice melters. Wash off paws if pets have walked through chemicals.

Keep antifreeze, salt and other household poisons away from pets.

Clear snow berms from fence line to prevent pets from escaping.

Watch your pet around heating stoves to prevent burns and dehydration.

Horses, chickens and other livestock need winter care too: Make sure there is clean, dry bedding. Moist bedding can cause infection. Make sure water in trough does not freeze. Have hooves checked and prepared for winter.



