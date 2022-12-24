Active weather Christmas weekend with rain and wind

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As Central Oregon warms up from our frigid temperatures, get ready for an active and wet weather pattern for the holiday weekend.

Friday night will be cold with some lingering, light rain/snow showers. Lows will mostly be in the 20s with some 30s and a few teens. With many of our temperatures falling below freezing, a refreeze is expected. This means that slick roads are expected again Friday night.

This warming trend will continue through his holiday weekend with temperatures climbing well above normal for this time of year. On top of that, an active pattern will continue with back-to-back systems. Our next couple systems are still offshore and our next cold front will bring rain and strong winds Saturday.

Through Christmas Eve, temperatures will climb into the 40s with some 30s and rain chances return with some rain/snow showers overnight.

A second system will be right around the corner and the tail end of Saturday’s cold front will be connected to our next warm front.

This pattern means that our warming trend will continue into Christmas Day with a break between systems. Expect in-and-out clouds with more warming. Winds will still be breezy for many of us and temperatures will climb well into the 40s with some 50s possible.

The next cold front will move through Central Oregon on Monday with more mild temperatures expected in advance of that system.

Needless to say, our active weather pattern will continue with some breaks between fronts. Daily rain chances will stay in our forecast through the beginning of next week with temperatures and snow levels beginning to fall by Wednesday. As we return to seasonable temperatures, even more changes are expected late next week.