▶️ VIDEO: Canadian lakeside home covered in ice from winter storm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A resident in Ontario, Canada, found his holiday home on Lake Erie caked in thick ice on Tuesday following a severe blizzard in the region.

This footage was captured by Harrison Bacon, who said it was filmed in Crystal Beach, a community on Lake Erie, on Tuesday afternoon.

“When we went inside, unfortunately because the house lost power for a few days, there was a foot of water in the basement,” Bacon told Storyful.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, at least 34 weather-related deaths were reported in the county by Wednesday morning.

The US National Weather Service forecasted warmer temperatures in the area on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: VIDEO: Lakeside shop in Wisconsin covered in ice after winds, freezing temps