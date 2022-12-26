▶️ WATCH: Snowplow has to rescue snowplow from winter storm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Sunday and rendered a snowplow helpless as the vehicle got stuck in snow and ice from the sprawling storm.

Video obtained by Reuters showed a snowplow from the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets ramming into another plow multiple times to free it from snowdrift on Christmas Day. The video, taken by resident Troy Liebel, showed the vehicles in a white-out landscape after the city was hit by what New York Governor Kathy Hochul called an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” weather disaster.

