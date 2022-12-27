▶️ Alerts in place for parts of Central Oregon as storms bring wind and showers

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Tuesday morning sees strong winds and rain across the forecast area. Wind speeds are topping 45+ mph for the tri-county area and upwards of 90+ mph on Mt. Bachelor. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the overnight. Once a cold front moves through and exits the region, we’ll see calmer wind speeds.

Snow levels will fall to around 3,100′ by Tuesday night and will bottom out around 2,100′ by Wednesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for higher elevations as rain showers change to snow showers. Snow is expected to accumulate, which would result in slick conditions for driving Wednesday morning. The rest of Central Oregon will see scattered rain showers.

Heavy mountain snow is on the way as a series of systems moves through the Pacific Northwest. The rest of us will see mixed showers with more snow for higher elevations. Wednesday brings a bit of a cool down with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will be at or below the freezing mark.

Precipitation will be changing over the coming days as snow levels fall, then rise, then fall again. Temperatures remain above freezing for high temperatures and at or below for overnight lows. We’ll round out 2022 with an active weather pattern and ever-changing conditions.