▶️ 6 years since Bend school, business roofs collapsed under snowmageddon

Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city.

National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.

And that wasn’t the only building affected. A big section of roof at Hooker Creek’s facility collapsed as well as the roof at the former Ray’s Food Place on Bend’s West Side.

Here is a look at our coverage from the aftermath of that massive snowfall.