▶️ WATCH: California bald eagle protects eggs from snow, high winds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A pair of nesting bald eagles is doing its best to protect its future family while a powerful winter storm delivers heavy snowfall high above Big Bear Valley California. The famous bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their eggs in their nest, which received several inches of snow Wednesday night.

In the video above, you can see — and hear — as the high winds roll through the area, but one of the eagles does not move.

More snow is on the way, but the birds are accustomed to cold weather. The Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit, has been following this pair for several years and even put a camera up to keep tabs on them because the pair always returns to the same nest.

Jackie, the female, and Shadow, the male, have quite an online following thanks to The Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit, that put up a camera focused on the nest some years ago. It has followed the lives of these two eagles since 2018 and previous pairs of eagles who used the nest prior to that.