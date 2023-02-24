▶️ WATCH: Bald eagle wakes up under blanket of snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A bald eagle in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota woke up covered in snow on the morning of Thursday as a prolonged winter storm impacted much of the Upper Midwest.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam shows the Eagle just as she woke up.

DNR said that snow could be beneficial for the bald eagles, providing “insulation for the eggs as they incubate.”

“The eggs are now nestled further down in the soft fur, feathers, leaves and grasses tucked in around them,” DNR added.

According to the National Weather Service, about one foot of snow was recorded in most parts of the state since Tuesday.

