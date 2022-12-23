Some Alaska Airlines Redmond flights canceled due to Seattle, Portland ice

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Alaska Airlines announced Friday morning it was canceling flights out of Portland International Airport and Sea-Tac International Airport until noon due to the winter storm hitting the region.

The cancellations affect some flights at Redmond Municipal Airport. Check your flight status

“All Alaska & Horizon departures out of Seattle and Portland are canceled until noon PST due to icy runway conditions. Please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport. There is a flexible travel policy in place to rebook your travel. http://bit.ly/3jsnNew,” Alaska tweeted Friday morning.

The Redmond Airport Flight Status page also indicates a couple of Delta Air Lines flights to and from Seattle were canceled.