‘Winter Starts Now’ as Warren Miller brings 72nd annual film to Tower Theatre

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For hardcore skiers and snowboarders, winter doesn’t truly begin until they’ve been wowed by Warren Miller.

In Bend, that happens on Oct. 23rd and 24th with the debut of “Winter Starts Now,” Miller’s 72nd film, at the Tower Theatre.

Winter Starts Now is a “love letter” to that special place on the calendar – the winter season.

It’s a call to action for all viewers—get stoked, be prepared, because the season so many live for is here.

The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will chase winter from coast to coast.

From Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears, to Maine’s community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow.

From kids with huge Olympic dreams to adaptive shredders who leave even the most able athletes in the dust. Viewers will road trip with big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin as they chase winter all the way to Alaska, before catching up with speed riding legend JT Holmes, and meet new friends like Madison Rose and Vasu Sojitra.

“Winter Starts Now” takes viewers on a journey to the highest peak in America, to the best groomed trails at beloved resorts, and to the mom & pop’s that have stood their ground throughout the everchanging ski world. The film is an homage to every skier who lives for the thrill and finds solace on the chairlift.

“If we learned anything from last year’s most unusual winter, it’s that skiing and snowboarding and life in the mountains provide a release and a reprieve and a reminder of what matters most,” said Micah Abrams, VP Content for Warren Miller Entertainment. “Every year, we celebrate that moment when you can see your breath and realize that you’re only a few weeks away from your first run of the year.”

Warren Miller Entertainment’s film Winter Starts Now will play in Oregon in October 2021.

Tickets available here.

Dates and show times include:

Medford – Craterian Theater – Oct 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Eugene – McDonald Theatre – Oct 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Bend – Tower Theatre – Oct 23 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. & Oct 24 at 5 p.m.

Corvallis – Whiteside Theatre – Oct 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Salem – Elsinore Theatre – Oct 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver, WA – The Kiggins Theatre – Oct 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Portland – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Oct 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Portland – Aladdin Theater – Oct 30 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.