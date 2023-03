by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We don’t have enough consistency with our weather for ice fishing houses to be a big thing in Central Oregon. But it’s a popular trend in Minnesota. And anglers there who put these structures on lakes are about out of time to remove them for the season.

Kirsten Mitchell of WCCO reports.

RELATED: VIDEO: Blowing Maine snow creates dangerous driving conditions

RELATED: VIDEO: Idaho moose attacks snowmobiler