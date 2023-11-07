▶️ Law enforcement shares crime prevention tips for fall, winter months

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Be aware and alert during this dark time of the year. That is the warning from local law enforcement.

“Typically be stuff related around Christmas time and thefts,” said Sergeant Ben Toops with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “We would see a rise in that.”

It’s a time full of cheer, but one wrong move can diminish the holiday spirit.

With the weather getting colder and the nights lasting longer, a lot of people are going to go out to their cars, start them up, then go back inside as the car is still running to warm it up.

“We want to just remind citizens that even though the colder time is here, not to leave your cars running unattended because it just creates an opportunity for people to come and take your car from you,” Toops said.

This time of year, with the end of Daylight Saving Time, days are getting darker sooner. Toops says crime, such as street robberies and car break-ins, tends to rise.

“Make sure that you lock your cars when you go outnd go Christmas shopping or make sure you cover those gifts up when they’re left in the car and maybe out doing some more events with your family that’ll help prevent, you know, somebody breaking into your car and taking your stuff,” said Toops.

Tips like these may sound simple, but anything you can do to prevent crime opportunities protects your valuables that much more and possibly saves you from those grinches trying to steal Christmas.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure your homes are locked while you’re away and, you know, be aware of suspicious vehicles or people that might be in your neighborhood and make sure you call the sheriff’s office, report those things,” Toops said.