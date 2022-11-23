Can you give a winter coat or boots to a local student in need this winter?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You can help local students stay warm this winter as the Family Access Network (FAN) holds its annual coat and boot drive. Central Oregon Daily News is a proud sponsor of the effort.

From now through Dec. 31, you can drop off good quality boots and jackets in collection bins at First Interstate Bank branches in Bend and Sunriver and some U.S. Cellular locations.

These will then be delivered directly to students who need them the most.

“We’ve already had a much cooler November and the needs have already increased. A lot of advocates have been emailing saying, does anyone have a size ten boys boot or a size ten men’s boot? And so it’s a collaborative effort to get warm boots and jackets on our families,” said Jen Enna, Donor Relations Marketing Coordinator for FAN.

FAN is especially looking for larger adult sizes in boots for students this year.

The nonprofit celebrates 30 years serving Central Oregon, connecting children and families to essential basic needs.