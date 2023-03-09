▶️ PHOTOS: Avalanche pushes snowcat to edge of Windy Point

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An avalanche nearly pushed a 20,000-pound snowcat down the side of Windy Point Monday night, north of the Three Sisters.

Two members from the Mount Jefferson Snowmobile Club were out grooming trails when they reported feeling a “bump” and a “push.”

“The slabs were 4-5 feet thick, propagated 100 – 200 feet up the hill, and at least 300 – 400 feet wide. I hope this gives some sort of reference to the size of this avalanche,” the club said on Facebook.

The snowcat got pushed right to the edge. Both men were able to get out and immediately got off the mountain.

Windy Point is near Black Crater, where a skier was killed in an avalanche last week.