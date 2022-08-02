▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday morning update

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.

Fly Creek Fire

Control lines held on the Fly Creek Fire overnight, it remains 280 acres and 25% contained. Seven engines, two handcrews, Prineville IHC, four water tenders and two dozers are on scene today. Air support will be available as needed and will be dipping out of Lake Billy Chinook. Portions of the lake will be closed for public safety again today where air resources are working. A high priority today is connecting control lines from the two northern corners of the fire perimeter into the Metolius River with dozer or hand line. Firing operations may be utilized if needed to secure these control lines if weather conditions are favorable. Additionally, firefighters will focus on establishing control lines along the western edge and southeast corner of the fire, the sections of the perimeter without dozer line. Thunderstorms are expected over the fire area today which may bring gusty winds.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dropped the Level 2 evacuation notice for Three Rivers down to a Level 1 this morning. The Level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds remains in place. For information on evacuations, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyORSheriff.

Windigo Fire

20 miles SW of La Pine

Start 7/30.

Full Suppression.

Cause: Unknown.

1,300 acres

0% containment

Timber

Active fire behavior

Evacuations in effect. Road, trail and area closures. IMT2, NW

Team 6 (Sheldon) assumed command at 0600 today to manage Potter and Windigo incidents.

Tolo Mountain Fire

The Tolo Mountain Fire burning on the Deschutes National Forest remains 41 acres and is now 75% contained.

With increased containment, crews will begin leaving the incident tomorrow to be reassigned to new or existing fires in the west. Local unit firefighters will continue mopping up the fire area until full containment is reached.

The local Type 3 Incident Management Team under the command of Jason Gibb will be transitioning management of the fire back to the Crescent Ranger District today at 8:00pm. Once full containment is reached, the District will continue to monitor the area in the coming days.

This will be the final update for the Tolo Mountain Fire, which was started by lighting on July 27, 2022.

Potter Fire

8 Miles NE of Clearwater

Start 7/31

Full Suppression

Cause: Lightning

400 acres

0% containment

Timber

Moderate fire behavior

Road, trail and area closures. IMT2, NW

Team 6 (Sheldon) assumed command at 0600 today to manage Potter and Windigo incidents. No new information received.

Other fires

One engine responded to Incident 521 in the Green Ridge area near the Fly Creek Fire last night. The fire is less than a half-acre. One more engine and a handcrew will be on scene working the fire today.

An eighth start, Incident 522, was detected yesterday evening near the cluster of seven single tree starts located north and northeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness area near the intersection of George Millican Rd. and Reservoir Rd. The fire is on Prineville District BLM land and is a tenth-of-an acre. One engine worked the fire late last night and resources will be on scene again today.

Firefighters made good progress last night on Incidents 512-518 which are located north and northeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness area near the intersection of George Millican Rd. and Reservoir Rd. Resources will continue mopping up these seven fires today.

Smoke Jumpers were not able to access Incident 519 located in the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest last night, but they plan to respond today.

The 1-acre Juniper Creek Fire remains 50% contained and resources will continue mopping up today. Incident 505, located near the Fly Creek Fire, held overnight and there was little movement. Resources will be mopping up and cold trailing that fire today. All lines held overnight on Incident 506 as well near Lava Lake, resources will