New 100-acre fire south of Crescent Lake; PCT closure issued

A new fire burning in timber near Windigo Pass in the Umpqua National Forest was reported to be 100 acres Saturday night. It prompted a closure of a 60-mile stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail.



The Umpqua National Forest said fire, intially called the Windigo Fire, was burning off Forest Service Road 60 near Windigo pass on the Douglas-Klamath County border. That’s roughly six miles south of Crescent Lake.

Ground and aviation fire suppression resources were responding.

The Pacific Crest Trail Association was telling people to stay off the trail between Highway 138 (mile 1848) at the north boundary of Crater Lake National Park and Highway 58 (mile 1908) at Willamette Pass.

RELATED: Spot fires break out on Tolo Mountain Fire, more firefighters on the way

RELATED: With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning from 2:00 p.m. Sunday to 11:00 p.m. Monday in fire weather zone 640. That encompasses nearly all of Crook County and much of eastern Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

There may be spotty, heavy rain but also strong potential for new fire starts that could grow quickly with strong outflow winds, the Weather Service said.