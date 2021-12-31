Wind-whipped wildfires in Colorado force 2 towns to evacuate

DENVER — Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver have been ordered to evacuate because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.

Louisville’s 21,000 residents were told to evacuate Thursday after the 13,000 people in Superior were ordered to leave.

Hundreds of structures, including over 580 homes, are estimated to have been lost so far due to the fire, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

“We would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities,” he said.

The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles northwest of Denver.

The blaze was one of several that started in the area as winds gusted up to 105 mph.

A spokesperson for UCHealth Broomfield Hospital says six people who were injured in the fires were being treated at the facility.

A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 also was shut down because of fire.